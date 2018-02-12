Taiwan's Jason Jung wins championship title in Kunal Patel San Francisco Open

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Taiwan’s Jason Jung defeated Germany ace player Dominik Koepfer in yesterday's (Feb 11) singles final of the US$100,000 Kunal Patel San Francisco Open.

The Kunal Patel San Francisco Open is currently part of the Association of Tennis Professionals Challenger Tour (ATP).

The 28-year-old Jung knocked off Serbian teenager Miomir Kecmanovic in the semi-finals 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 and struck 11 aces, winning 83 percent of his first service points to seal victory in 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Jung had a tough fight against Koepfer yesterday, scoring 6-4, 2-6, 7-6. The game lasted for 2 hours and 6 minutes before Jung seals his third ATP Challenger victory following his triumphs in Zhangjiagang last year and in Chengdu 2016.

Jung is now up to No.155 in the ATP Rankings, 12 spots off his career-high position.