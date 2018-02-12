MECO in Taipei holds soft opening after relocating to Neihu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei office of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, the Philippines’ representative office to Taiwan, announces its soft opening on Monday after relocating to the city's Northeast district Neihu.

The new MECO's Taipei office, located at the 2nd Floor, No. 55/57 Zhouzi Street, Neihu District, will offer a “one-stop shop” of other Philippine government offices, such as the Department of Labor and Employment, Social Security Service, Pag-Ibig Fund, and the trade and tourism offices, according to its website.

The old MECO office was located on Changchun Road and provides consular and notary services, while the Philippine Labor Center which deals with labor affairs located on Jianguo North Road.

The new premises are about 991.8 square meters and are located close to Gangqian Station on the Taipei MRT Brown Line, and will officially open after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Angelito Tan Banayo , the Philippine representative to Taiwan, said in a statement that MECO's relocation will enhance efficiency and allow better services to Filipinos in Taiwan and to Taiwanese planning to visit the Philippines.