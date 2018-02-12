Taiwanese windsurfing athlete Wang Chih-ling secures last spot at 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Singapore (Taiwan News)- Taiwanese female windsurfer qualifies for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) at the 37th Singapore Open Windsurfing Championships.

According to the YOG regulations, each country can send only one athlete or team in each of the five sailing events at the Games. China also secured one of the YOG berths yesterday, after Chen Hao-ze (28 net points) and Song Zi-hao (36) finished first and second.

Wang secured the last qualifying spot at YOG girls' TechnoPlus YG Fleet when she finished 11th out of 21 athletes with 113 net points. She is the only Taiwanese windsurfer who qualifies for the Youth Olympic Games.