63 nations send well wishes to Taiwan after Hualien disaster 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced today that 63 nations and four international organizations offered concern and sympathy to Taiwan following the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck Hualien last week.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), the Ministry expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the international community on behalf of the people of Taiwan for its continued concern after the earthquake, reported CNA.

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, among the 63 counties that voiced concern for Taiwan following the earthquake were the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, Fiji, Indonesia, India, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Palau, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Panama.

Nations with diplomatic ties to Taiwan that expressed concern included Kiribati, Nauru, Tuvalu, Vatican City, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Burkina Faso, and Swaziland.

Concerned international organizations include the European Union (EU), Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), and the Central American Integration System (SICA).

The Japanese government dispatched seven experts to Taiwan on Feb. 8 and brought two life detectors. A Singaporean relief time reached Taiwan via C-130 aircraft with medical supplies, tents, flashlights and other cargo on Feb. 9.