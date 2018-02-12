|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|55
|38
|14
|3
|79
|198
|145
|19-5-1
|19-9-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|53
|33
|12
|8
|74
|175
|128
|18-7-4
|15-5-4
|12-2-2
|Toronto
|57
|33
|19
|5
|71
|188
|159
|17-8-2
|16-11-3
|7-5-1
|Washington
|55
|32
|17
|6
|70
|173
|161
|20-8-2
|12-9-4
|11-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|57
|31
|22
|4
|66
|176
|171
|20-7-1
|11-15-3
|11-5-0
|Philadelphia
|55
|27
|19
|9
|63
|161
|161
|14-9-5
|13-10-4
|6-4-4
|New Jersey
|54
|27
|19
|8
|62
|160
|165
|15-9-3
|12-10-5
|7-7-1
|Carolina
|56
|26
|21
|9
|61
|151
|166
|14-9-5
|12-12-4
|6-5-4
|Columbus
|55
|28
|23
|4
|60
|147
|155
|17-10-1
|11-13-3
|9-8-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|191
|207
|15-8-4
|12-15-2
|8-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|27
|24
|5
|59
|164
|172
|18-10-3
|9-14-2
|7-6-3
|Detroit
|54
|22
|23
|9
|53
|147
|165
|11-11-7
|11-12-2
|6-11-2
|Florida
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|147
|167
|13-9-3
|10-14-3
|8-4-1
|Montreal
|55
|22
|26
|7
|51
|144
|172
|14-10-6
|8-16-1
|10-6-2
|Ottawa
|54
|19
|26
|9
|47
|144
|188
|12-11-5
|7-15-4
|5-10-3
|Buffalo
|56
|16
|30
|10
|42
|132
|185
|7-16-4
|9-14-6
|4-6-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|54
|36
|14
|4
|76
|186
|148
|19-3-2
|17-11-2
|13-1-1
|Nashville
|54
|33
|12
|9
|75
|169
|140
|18-5-3
|15-7-6
|10-4-2
|Winnipeg
|56
|32
|15
|9
|73
|179
|151
|20-5-2
|12-10-7
|8-6-2
|St. Louis
|58
|34
|21
|3
|71
|167
|147
|19-12-0
|15-9-3
|9-5-1
|Dallas
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|175
|151
|20-9-1
|13-11-3
|9-10-0
|Minnesota
|55
|30
|19
|6
|66
|165
|156
|19-4-5
|11-15-1
|10-9-0
|San Jose
|55
|29
|18
|8
|66
|162
|154
|15-8-3
|14-10-5
|13-3-3
|Los Angeles
|55
|30
|20
|5
|65
|159
|133
|14-9-3
|16-11-2
|8-9-3
|Colorado
|55
|30
|21
|4
|64
|174
|163
|19-7-1
|11-14-3
|7-8-1
|Calgary
|55
|28
|19
|8
|64
|156
|157
|13-13-3
|15-6-5
|8-6-3
|Anaheim
|56
|27
|19
|10
|64
|158
|161
|15-9-3
|12-10-7
|9-5-5
|Chicago
|55
|24
|23
|8
|56
|157
|155
|12-12-3
|12-11-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|54
|23
|27
|4
|50
|152
|177
|12-13-2
|11-14-2
|10-5-0
|Vancouver
|56
|22
|28
|6
|50
|147
|180
|10-14-3
|12-14-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|55
|13
|32
|10
|36
|129
|193
|6-16-4
|7-16-6
|1-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo 4, Boston 2
Columbus 6, New Jersey 1
Nashville 3, Montreal 2, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3
Toronto 6, Ottawa 3
Carolina 3, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, SO
Minnesota 3, Chicago 0
San Jose 6, Edmonton 4
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 1
Detroit 5, Washington 4, OT
Vancouver 6, Dallas 0
Colorado 5, Buffalo 4
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.