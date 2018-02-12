  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/12 10:21
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 39 16 .709
Boston 40 18 .690 ½
Philadelphia 28 25 .528 10
New York 23 34 .404 17
Brooklyn 19 38 .333 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 24 .571
Miami 30 26 .536 2
Charlotte 23 33 .411 9
Orlando 18 37 .327 13½
Atlanta 18 39 .316 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 33 22 .600
Milwaukee 31 24 .564 2
Indiana 32 25 .561 2
Detroit 27 28 .491 6
Chicago 19 36 .345 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 42 13 .764
San Antonio 35 22 .614 8
New Orleans 29 26 .527 13
Memphis 18 36 .333 23½
Dallas 18 39 .316 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 24 .586
Portland 31 25 .554 2
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 2
Denver 30 26 .536 3
Utah 27 28 .491
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 43 13 .768
L.A. Clippers 28 26 .519 14
L.A. Lakers 23 32 .418 19½
Sacramento 17 37 .315 25
Phoenix 18 39 .316 25½

___

Saturday's Games

New Orleans 138, Brooklyn 128, 2OT

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 104

Philadelphia 112, L.A. Clippers 98

Washington 101, Chicago 90

Dallas 130, L.A. Lakers 123

Golden State 122, San Antonio 105

Denver 123, Phoenix 113

Sunday's Games

Toronto 123, Charlotte 103

Atlanta 118, Detroit 115

Cleveland 121, Boston 99

Indiana 121, New York 113

Houston 104, Dallas 97

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.