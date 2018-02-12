Jennifer Egan, Sherman Alexie win Carnegie medals

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Egan and Sherman Alexie are the 2018 winners of the Carnegie Medal for literary excellence.

Egan won the fiction prize for "Manhattan Beach," her novel set in New York City in the mid-20th century. Alexie won in nonfiction for "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir." The American Library Association announced the selections Sunday night during its annual midwinter meeting, held this year in Denver.

The Carnegie medals were established in 2012. Previous winners include Colson Whitehead, Donna Tartt and Doris Kearns Goodwin.