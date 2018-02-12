  1. Home
Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Feb. 12, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/12

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 12 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Former State Department official says Taiwan-U.S. FTA impossible unless Taiwan lifts ban on U.S. beef, pork

@China Times: Not even job-secure civil servants want to have children

@Liberty Times: Stock investors advised to be cautious ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

@Apple Daily: Rescuers mourn 17 quake victims as 106 hours of rescue work ends

@Economic Daily News: TSMC expected to issue dividend of NT$8.5 per share

@Commercial Times: Brokerages give three pieces of advice as stock market closes today for Lunar New Year holiday

 
