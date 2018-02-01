Upcoming Events in Taipei for February 14

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Whether in celebration of St. Valentine, your loved one, or just something to do the night before the Lunar Holidays begin, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Feb. 14 in Taipei this year.



(Image from Facebook event)

Unconventional couples may enjoy an evening of hip hop and hype. "The Rap of Taipei" special mega-performance showcases rappers from around Asia including, VAVA, Machi DiDi, Namewee, YZ, BewhY, Cheng I-hsuan (鄭義鉉), DeeJay RayRay, and several mystery guests. The rap extravaganza is happening at Taipei Arena. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for: NT$800, 2800, 3200, 4200, 5200, 5800 (US$27 - US$198).



(Image from Facebook event)

Cheers Bar in Linkou will host "Latin Valentines Music Night" this Valentine's. For NT$1,300, couples can enjoy food specials and a complimentary glass of wine.



(Image from Facebook event)

Contemplate what it means to be in love over a screening of "Donnie Darko" at the Children of Lotus space. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the film starts at 8 p.m. NT$100 buys entry and a drink.



(Image from Facebook event)

The Blue Note presents the Four Jazz Men Quartet on Valentine's. The cover is NT$450 and the show starts at 9:40 p.m. Reservations available via Facebook messenger.



(Image from The Big Apple Swing Studio Facebook page)

The Big Apple Swing Studio will host a Blues Social come Valentines day. Be sure to register on their Facebook page to secure a spot on the dance floor. Entry is NT$200.



(Image from Facebook event)

WAVE CLUB Taipei presents "A Night of Passion" come Valentine's Day. Ladies enter free before 11 p.m. and gentleman are NT$400 a head.



(Image from Facebook event)

Giorgia and Javier promise to croon audiences with "stripped-down" selections at Crafted Beer & Co. There's no cover to enjoy the tunes. All bottles of wine will be 15 percent off.



(Image from Facebook event)

Speed dating meets dark dining at NE Italian restaurant this Valentines for "DATEWithMe". The event is open to men 27 - 36 and women 24 - 33. Each pairing will have 7 minutes to communicate before they must switch. Event registration closes after 15 men and 15 women have signed up. Entry is NT$680 for men and NT$480 for women. Details about group discounts are available on the Accupass page.



(Image from Facebook event)

DiVino Taipei planned the classic evening of fine dining and romance so you don't have to. A DiVino Valentine's Day is "the only time you should dress up and enjoy a candlelit dinner with your loved one!"