10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. HOW TRUMP WANTS TO PAY FOR 1.5T INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN

The president's blueprint to improve America's highways, ports and airports relies heavily on state and local governments for much of the funding.

2. NY AG FILES SUIT AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN

"The Weinstein Company repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment" state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says in court papers.

3. WHAT POSTPONES WOMEN'S GIANT SLALOM

High winds force the Winter Olympics ski event to be rescheduled, delaying American Mikaela Shiffrin's debut.

4. SENATE SET TO DEBATE IMMIGRATION, 'DREAMERS'

But no Senate immigration deal is likely to see the light of day in the more conservative House without President Trump's blessing.

5. RUSSIAN AIRLINER CRASH KILLS 71

The Saratov Airlines flight disappeared from radar minutes after departure from Domodedovo Airport outside Moscow.

6. DEMOCRATS TAKE ANOTHER SHOT AT RUSSIA MEMO RELEASE

To get President Trump to release it, Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are prepared to black out sensitive parts of their document about the FBI's Russia investigation.

7. WHO WILL GET INVITE TO PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S WEDDING

The list is a closely held secret; their wedding venue — St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle — holds a mere 800 guests.

8. AFTER HARROWING INJURY, GERMAN SHEPHERD BACK AT WESTMINSTER

Five-year-old Fanucci returns to compete at America's most prestigious dog competition, four years after suffering a shattered rear leg when he jumped from a van onto a N.J. highway.

9. SCREEN ACTORS GUILD SETS CODE OF CONDUCT

The union seeks to protect its members from workplace sexual harassment.

10. CELTICS RETIRE PAUL PIERCE'S NUMBER

Boston could have used the former star in the game leading up to the ceremony — the Cavs won a 121-99 blowout.