Death toll of eastern Taiwan earthquake reaches 17

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The death toll from a magnitude 6.0 earthquake which struck Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on Feb. 6 has risen to 17, while 291 have sustained injuries, according the Central Emergency Operation Center.

The last of a family of five Chinese tourists was confirmed to by dead by rescuers yesterday (Feb. 11) in the Beauty Inn hotel (漂亮生活旅店) section of the partially collapsed Yun Men Tsui Ti building (雲門翠堤大樓), which is leaning precariously by 30 degrees. After the last of the five missing Chinese tourists was confirmed to be dead, rescue efforts were called off on Sunday morning.

The last body found and that of another family member are to remain in place for now as they lie beneath a girder, which if removed in its present state could cause the building to collapse further. Therefore, workers are going to raze the building one floor at a time, starting with the top floor, until they reach the bodies of the victims, so they can remove them without further damage.



Yun Men Tsui Ti. (CNA image)