All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 55 38 14 3 79 198 145 Boston 53 33 12 8 74 175 128 Toronto 57 33 19 5 71 188 159 Washington 55 32 17 6 70 173 161 Pittsburgh 57 31 22 4 66 176 171 Philadelphia 55 27 19 9 63 161 161 New Jersey 54 27 19 8 62 160 165 Carolina 56 26 21 9 61 151 166 Columbus 55 28 23 4 60 147 155 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 191 207 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 24 5 59 164 172 Detroit 54 22 23 9 53 147 165 Florida 52 23 23 6 52 147 167 Montreal 55 22 26 7 51 144 172 Ottawa 54 19 26 9 47 144 188 Buffalo 55 16 29 10 42 128 180 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 54 36 14 4 76 186 148 Nashville 54 33 12 9 75 169 140 Winnipeg 56 32 15 9 73 179 151 St. Louis 58 34 21 3 71 167 147 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 Minnesota 55 30 19 6 66 165 156 San Jose 55 29 18 8 66 162 154 Los Angeles 55 30 20 5 65 159 133 Calgary 55 28 19 8 64 156 157 Anaheim 56 27 19 10 64 158 161 Colorado 54 29 21 4 62 169 159 Chicago 55 24 23 8 56 157 155 Edmonton 54 23 27 4 50 152 177 Vancouver 56 22 28 6 50 147 180 Arizona 55 13 32 10 36 129 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Boston 2

Columbus 6, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Montreal 2, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 6, Ottawa 3

Carolina 3, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, SO

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

San Jose 6, Edmonton 4

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 1

Detroit 5, Washington 4, OT

Vancouver 6, Dallas 0

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.