Ted Potter outplays Dustin Johnson and wins Pebble Beach

By DOUG FERGUSON , AP Golf Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/12 07:34

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ted Potter Jr. outplayed the world's No. 1 player and held off everyone else to win the AT&T Pebble Beach National for his first victory since a broken ankle nearly ended his career.

Potter holed a chip from behind the green for birdie on the par-3 seventh hole to build a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, and he didn't make another mistake the rest of a breezy afternoon at Pebble Beach.

He closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory over Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Chez Reavie.

Johnson lost a share of the lead with a tee shot that sailed over the cliff on the par-3 fifth and never caught up. Johnson completes one full year at No. 1 in the world next week.