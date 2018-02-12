Ted Potter outplays Dustin Johnson and wins Pebble Beach

Ted Potter Jr. holds up his ball after making a birdie putt on the fourth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebb
Ted Potter Jr. hits from the fourth fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tourna
Phil Mickelson chips the ball up to the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am go
Dustin Johnson hits out of a bunker up to the fourth green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro
Dustin Johnson reacts after missing a birdie putt on the third green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Na
Jason Day, of Australia, reacts after missing an eagle putt on the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebb
Kevin Streelman, left, and Larry Fitzgerald, right, look over the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebbl
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ted Potter Jr. outplayed the world's No. 1 player and held off everyone else to win the AT&T Pebble Beach National for his first victory since a broken ankle nearly ended his career.
Potter holed a chip from behind the green for birdie on the par-3 seventh hole to build a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, and he didn't make another mistake the rest of a breezy afternoon at Pebble Beach.
He closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory over Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Chez Reavie.
Johnson lost a share of the lead with a tee shot that sailed over the cliff on the par-3 fifth and never caught up. Johnson completes one full year at No. 1 in the world next week.