Tatar leads Red Wings to 5-4 OT win against Capitals

By RICH DUBROFF , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/12 07:04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tomas Tatar scored his second goal of the game 2:47 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings avoided a second straight embarrassing loss by edging the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Sunday.

Tatar beat Braden Holtby for his 14th goal of the season. He also scored with 11 seconds to play in the second period to give Detroit a 4-1 lead.

Justin Abdelkader, Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha also scored for the Red Wings, who had dropped three in a row. They blew a 5-2 third-period lead against the New York Islanders on Friday and lost 7-6 in overtime.

Jimmy Howard made 23 saves in his first win since Jan. 5.

Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-best 33rd goal for Washington, which was coming off a home-and-home sweep of Columbus.