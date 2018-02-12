All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 55 38 14 3 79 198 145 19-5-1 19-9-2 9-3-1 Boston 53 33 12 8 74 175 128 18-7-4 15-5-4 12-2-2 Toronto 57 33 19 5 71 188 159 17-8-2 16-11-3 7-5-1 Washington 55 32 17 6 70 173 161 20-8-2 12-9-4 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 57 31 22 4 66 176 171 20-7-1 11-15-3 11-5-0 Philadelphia 55 27 19 9 63 161 161 14-9-5 13-10-4 6-4-4 New Jersey 54 27 19 8 62 160 165 15-9-3 12-10-5 7-7-1 Carolina 56 26 21 9 61 151 166 14-9-5 12-12-4 6-5-4 Columbus 55 28 23 4 60 147 155 17-10-1 11-13-3 9-8-2 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 191 207 15-8-4 12-15-2 8-7-1 N.Y. Rangers 55 26 24 5 57 161 171 18-10-3 8-14-2 7-6-3 Detroit 54 22 23 9 53 147 165 11-11-7 11-12-2 6-11-2 Florida 52 23 23 6 52 147 167 13-9-3 10-14-3 8-4-1 Montreal 55 22 26 7 51 144 172 14-10-6 8-16-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 54 19 26 9 47 144 188 12-11-5 7-15-4 5-10-3 Buffalo 55 16 29 10 42 128 180 7-15-4 9-14-6 4-6-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 54 36 14 4 76 186 148 19-3-2 17-11-2 13-1-1 Nashville 54 33 12 9 75 169 140 18-5-3 15-7-6 10-4-2 Winnipeg 55 32 14 9 73 178 148 20-4-2 12-10-7 8-6-2 St. Louis 58 34 21 3 71 167 147 19-12-0 15-9-3 9-5-1 Dallas 56 33 19 4 70 175 145 20-8-1 13-11-3 9-10-0 Minnesota 55 30 19 6 66 165 156 19-4-5 11-15-1 10-9-0 San Jose 55 29 18 8 66 162 154 15-8-3 14-10-5 13-3-3 Los Angeles 55 30 20 5 65 159 133 14-9-3 16-11-2 8-9-3 Calgary 55 28 19 8 64 156 157 13-13-3 15-6-5 8-6-3 Anaheim 56 27 19 10 64 158 161 15-9-3 12-10-7 9-5-5 Colorado 54 29 21 4 62 169 159 19-7-1 10-14-3 7-8-1 Chicago 55 24 23 8 56 157 155 12-12-3 12-11-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 54 23 27 4 50 152 177 12-13-2 11-14-2 10-5-0 Vancouver 55 21 28 6 48 141 180 10-14-3 11-14-3 5-9-1 Arizona 55 13 32 10 36 129 193 6-16-4 7-16-6 1-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Boston 2

Columbus 6, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Montreal 2, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 6, Ottawa 3

Carolina 3, Colorado 1

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3, SO

Minnesota 3, Chicago 0

San Jose 6, Edmonton 4

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 1

Detroit 5, Washington 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.