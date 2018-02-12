The Latest: Trump offers condolences for slain Ohio officers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Latest on two Ohio officers fatally shot while responding to 911 hang-up call (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump has called Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) to express condolences over the deaths of two police officers.

Trump on Sunday tweeted that he reached out to Kasich, a Republican and frequent rival, to offer prayers after Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed the day before.

Trump tweeted: "This is a true tragedy!"

Police had previously been to the home of the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, three times for domestic dispute calls.

Smith was shot and wounded by the officers and taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Trump has long cast himself as a friend of law enforcement and has vowed to toughen punishments for those who wound or kill police officers.

___

12:05 p.m.

Reports show that police in the Ohio city where two officers were fatally shot at a home had previously gone to the residence for domestic violence calls.

Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed early Saturday afternoon while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, was wounded.

Police in this normally quiet Columbus suburb went to the townhome where Smith lives with his wife and young daughter on possible domestic violence three times since September. No arrests were made.

A November call came from Smith's wife, who said Smith cheated on her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease. Smith's mother called police when officers went to the home this January.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Westerville police went to the home after Smith's mother contacted police in January 2018, not September 2017.