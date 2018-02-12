Keselowski leads 1-2 Team Penske sweep at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brad Keselowski led a 1-2 Team Penske sweep Sunday in the exhibition The Clash at Daytona race that marks the opening of Speedweeks.

The three-car Penske contingent moved to the front of the field and had the race in control as they closed in on the checkered flag. Keselowski had a piece of garbage stuck to the front of his Ford, and that appeared to be his only challenge.

Ryan Blaney pulled out of line from behind Keselowski on the final lap in an attempt to beat his teammate, but he was left alone in the bottom lane at Daytona International Speedway and faded into traffic. Joey Logano didn't have enough help to mount a challenge on Keselowski and had to settle for second.

Kyle Larson made contact with Jimmie Johnson on the final lap to trigger an accident that allowed Keselowski an easier route to victory lane.

