It's a family affair at NY Fashion Week for Beckham, DVF

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Fashion Week was feeling like a family affair on Sunday.

First, Victoria Beckham made an affectionate gesture to her family, rushing over to the front row during her traditional bow to embrace husband David Beckham and their three younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Later, Diane von Furstenberg introduced the latest muse of her DVF label: her 18-year-old granddaughter, Talita, who modeled an outfit from the new collection.

Beckham's show was an intimate affair at a mansion on the Upper East Side. The British designer focused on workplace looks — waist-defining belted coats and jackets in a collection marking the 10th anniversary of her label. The DVF collection, by returning designer Nathan Jenden, featured colorful variations on DVF's iconic wrap dress, and a backless tuxedo.