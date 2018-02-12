AP source: Colts agree to deal making Reich new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich has agreed to become the Indianapolis Colts' new head coach.

The person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had yet been made. An introductory news conference has not yet been scheduled.

The decision comes five days after the Colts announced they had a deal with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. But when McDaniels backed out of the deal eight hours later, the Colts had to start over.

Reich returns to the franchise where he started his coaching career in 2008. He rose quickly through the ranks and helped mastermind the Eagles' Super Bowl victory last week over New England.

