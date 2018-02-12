Venus Williams helps US clinch Fed Cup win over Netherlands

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Venus Williams defeated Richel Hogenkamp 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday as the United States clinched a victory in its Fed Cup matchup with the Netherlands.

The U.S. leads 3-0 in the best-of-five event and advances to a World Group semifinal April 21-22 at France, which defeated Belgium 3-2 this weekend.

In Saturday's singles matches, Williams defeated Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-1 and CoCo Vandeweghe beat Hogenkamp 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Because the U.S. already has clinched, Sunday's second scheduled singles match won't be played. There will be a doubles match featuring the return of Serena Williams, who will team up with sister Venus.

Serena Williams gave birth Sept. 1 and hasn't played competitive tennis since winning the 2017 Australian Open. She played that tournament while pregnant.

U.S. captain Kathy Rinaldi said Sunday the Williams sisters would play doubles. The schedule originally called for Serena Williams to play alongside Lauren Davis.

