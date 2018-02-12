Sala brace not enough as Nantes draws 2-2 with Lille

PARIS (AP) — Striker Emiliano Sala's two goals were not enough as fifth-placed Nantes was held 2-2 at home to Lille in the French league on Sunday.

Sala twice gave Nantes the lead to take his personal tally to 10 league goals for the season. But struggling Lille earned a point thanks to South African forward Lebo Mothiba and striker Nicolas Pepe, who came off the bench in the second half to grab a fine equalizer.

Sala showed good balance to drill a low shot into the bottom left corner in the 17th minute, only for Mothiba to equalize with a powerful downward header in the 68th. Three minutes later, Sala headed home a fine cross from Lima. But Pepe pounced in the 81st with a run and precise curling shot into the bottom left.

Nantes remains fifth but is only one point ahead of Montpellier, while Lille is 16th.

In other games, Strasbourg beat Troyes 2-1 at home to climb above Saint-Etienne and into 13th spot on goal difference.

Midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou and veteran forward Jeremy Blayac scored in quick succession midway through the second half. Striker Adama Niane grabbed an injury-time consolation goal for 19th-placed Troyes.

Fourth-placed Lyon hosted Rennes later Sunday.