EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has beaten France 32-26 in Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield on Sunday:

___

Scotland 32 (Sean Maitland, Huw Jones tries; Greig Laidlaw 2 conversions, 6 penalties), France 26 (Teddy Thomas 2 tries; Maxime Machenaud 2 conversions, 2 penalties; Baptiste Serin 2 penalties). HT: 14-20.