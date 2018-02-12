  1. Home
  2. World

Oroville crisis drives harder look at aging US dams

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/12 00:44

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, water flows through a break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. One year after the cl

FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017 file photo shows repair work on the damaged main spillway of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif. One year after the closest

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2017, file aerial photo released by the California Department of Water Resources shows the damaged spillway with eroded hillside

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, water gushes down the Oroville Dam's main spillway in Oroville, Calif. One year after the closest thing to di

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they missed the built-in weaknesses of the nation's tallest dam.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission says in a letter sent late last month it wants owners of the 1,700 hydroelectric dams it regulates to look just as hard at their own dam safety.

The call for internal organizational reviews at dams nationally comes one year after devastating spillway collapses at California's 70-story-high Oroville Dam. Dam industry veterans call the crisis the worst failures at a major U.S. dam in decades. Authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream the night of Feb. 12, 2017.

No one died, but California one year later is facing billions of dollars in repair bills and legal claims.