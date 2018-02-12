Stuttgart beats 'Gladbach to ease Bundesliga relegation fear

BERLIN (AP) — Daniel Ginczek's early goal was enough for Stuttgart to ease its relegation worries with a 1-0 win at home over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Tayfun Korkut's first win in his second game as Stuttgart coach lifts his team four points above the relegation zone with 12 rounds remaining.

Korkut received a cool welcome from Stuttgart fans after his appointment on Jan. 29 as Hannes Wolf's replacement.

Korkut's previous spells in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, Kaiserslautern and Hannover did not inspire confidence, while the 36-year-old Wolf was popular after leading Stuttgart to promotion as second division champion last season. But Wolf ran out of time after Stuttgart slumped to six defeats in seven Bundesliga games.

Ginczek scored in the fifth minute after being set up by strike partner Mario Gomez.

Lars Stindl and Thorgan Hazard came closest to equalizing in the first half, while Raffael drew a smart save from Ron-Robert Zieler in the second, but ultimately neither side impressed and Stuttgart managed to hold on.

'Gladbach is 10th after its third straight defeat without scoring.

Werder Bremen hosted Wolfsburg later Sunday.