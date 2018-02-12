  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/02/12 00:50
BC-SOC--French Results French Football Results

PARIS (AP) — Results from French football:

Coupe de France
Tuesday's Matches

Bourg-Peronnas 0, Marseille 9

Auxerre 0, Herbiers 3

Sochaux 1, PSG 4

Wednesday's Matches

Metz 4, Caen 5

Lens 1, Troyes 0

FC Chambly 1, Granville 0

Montpellier 1, Lyon 2

Thursday's Match

Grenoble Foot 0, Strasbourg 3

France Ligue 1
Friday's Match

Saint-Etienne 2, Marseille 2

Saturday's Matches

Toulouse 0, PSG 1

Dijon 3, Nice 2

Guingamp 0, Caen 0

Metz 0, Montpellier 1

Angers 0, Monaco 4

Bordeaux 3, Amiens 2

Sunday's Matches

Strasbourg 2, Troyes 1

Nantes vs. Lille

Lyon vs. Rennes