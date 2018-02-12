BC-SOC--French Results

PARIS (AP) — Results from French football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Bourg-Peronnas 0, Marseille 9
Auxerre 0, Herbiers 3
Sochaux 1, PSG 4
|Wednesday's Matches
Metz 4, Caen 5
Lens 1, Troyes 0
FC Chambly 1, Granville 0
Montpellier 1, Lyon 2
|Thursday's Match
Grenoble Foot 0, Strasbourg 3
|Friday's Match
Saint-Etienne 2, Marseille 2
|Saturday's Matches
Toulouse 0, PSG 1
Dijon 3, Nice 2
Guingamp 0, Caen 0
Metz 0, Montpellier 1
Angers 0, Monaco 4
Bordeaux 3, Amiens 2
|Sunday's Matches
Strasbourg 2, Troyes 1
Nantes vs. Lille
Lyon vs. Rennes