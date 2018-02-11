White House grappling with fallout from aide's resignation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is trying to stem the fallout from how it handled a senior aide's resignation after allegations of spousal abuse.

Several of President Donald Trump's senior advisers fanned out on the Sunday morning talk shows to defend the response and seemingly to soften some of the president's comments.

Kellyanne Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union" that she believed the accounts of staff secretary Rob Porter's two ex-wives.

That stands in contrast to a Trump tweet the day before in which he lamented that people's lives were being ruined by "a mere allegation."

Conway and other aides, including budget director Mick Mulvaney, also said Trump has full confidence in chief of staff John Kelly.

Kelly has come under fire for how he handled the Porter matter.