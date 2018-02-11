  1. Home
Sunday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/11 21:07
Mixed Doubles
Game 25
China 1 0 0 3 0 5 —9
Norway 0 1 1 0 1 0 —3
China

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 78.

Wang Rui, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.

Ba Dexin, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Norway

Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 77, Team Percentage: 64.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 18, Points: 46, Percentage: 64.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 12, Points: 31, Percentage: 65.

Game 26
United States 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 —5
Finland 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 —7
United States

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 75.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 14, Points: 42, Percentage: 75.

Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.

Finland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.

Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.

Oona Kauste, Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

Game 27
South Korea 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 —3
Canada 1 1 0 2 1 0 2 1 —8
South Korea

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 83, Team Percentage: 53.

Lee Kijeong, Shots: 24, Points: 52, Percentage: 54.

Jang Hyeji, Shots: 15, Points: 31, Percentage: 52.

Canada

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 127, Team Percentage: 79.

Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

John Morris, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.

Game 28
OA Russia 2 0 4 1 0 0 1 0 —8
Switzerland 0 2 0 0 2 2 0 3 —9
Olympic Athlete from Russia

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 112, Team Percentage: 70.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 17, Points: 44, Percentage: 65.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 23, Points: 68, Percentage: 74.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 108, Team Percentage: 68.

Jenny Perret, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.

Martin Rios, Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.

Game 29 - Tiebreaker
Norway 0 3 0 1 0 4 0 1 —9
China 2 0 1 0 2 0 2 0 —7
Norway

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 130, Team Percentage: 83.

Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 24, Points: 84, Percentage: 88.

Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 15, Points: 46, Percentage: 77.

China

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 104, Team Percentage: 67.

Wang Rui, Shots: 16, Points: 41, Percentage: 64.

Ba Dexin, Shots: 23, Points: 63, Percentage: 68.