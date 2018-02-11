AP PHOTOS: Athletes, fans go to great lengths to stay warm

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Bitter temperatures and biting winds haunted athletes and fans alike during the second day of competition at the Pyeongcheng Olympics on Saturday.

Gusts up to 72 kph (50 mph) forced the men's downhill race to be postponed. Racers risk being blown off a safe racing line on a course where they hit speeds of about 125 kph (75 mph).

But other events went on as scheduled.

Athletes donned the usual helmets, glasses and heavy gloves to protect themselves. Some added an unusual element — tape across their faces.

Fans bundled up with scarfs, hats and mufflers, but sometimes to no avail.

"It is Koreeezing here!!!," read one fan's sign. "(Be glad you're warm at home)."