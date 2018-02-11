Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;32;26;A shower or two;32;26;SSW;12;82%;77%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, nice;28;14;Mostly cloudy;27;16;ENE;6;39%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and mild;17;9;Cloudy;15;8;WSW;17;72%;57%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;11;9;Partly sunny;15;7;WNW;17;62%;100%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;6;1;A passing shower;5;-1;SSW;24;74%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow;2;-1;Snow and rain;5;-3;SSW;13;74%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;10;0;Increasing clouds;18;9;SSW;7;36%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-8;-21;Cloudy and colder;-12;-19;SE;10;98%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SSE;25;60%;40%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;15;8;Hazy sun;15;7;WNW;13;61%;30%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, breezy, humid;25;21;A little a.m. rain;26;21;NNE;14;77%;89%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;23;15;Cloudy and very warm;26;14;NE;16;32%;10%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds, warm;36;21;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;ESE;16;57%;3%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;17;High clouds;30;17;ESE;9;54%;11%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny intervals;33;24;Mostly sunny;34;22;SE;15;49%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;7;Spotty showers;9;2;W;18;78%;72%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;0;-8;Partly sunny;5;-7;SSW;15;17%;6%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow and rain;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;ENE;7;72%;70%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow to rain;5;-1;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;WSW;13;66%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;7;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;10;65%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;27;18;Periods of sun;30;17;E;12;54%;40%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;NW;12;78%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Bit of rain, snow;6;-1;Partly sunny;5;-1;SW;12;58%;26%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, then rain;4;0;Hazy sunshine;7;-2;SSE;7;69%;33%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;5;-3;Afternoon rain;5;-1;NW;6;69%;90%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;23;14;Mostly sunny;23;16;ENE;11;38%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;30;18;A t-storm around;30;18;W;7;39%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Colder with some sun;3;-3;Mainly cloudy, cold;3;-3;WNW;22;52%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;24;15;Cloudy;20;13;N;14;60%;85%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;28;19;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;20;54%;13%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;25;18;NE;7;62%;16%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Clearing;31;23;ENE;13;65%;6%;5

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;-4;-13;Mostly sunny, chilly;-5;-11;NNE;11;55%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;NE;9;69%;76%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;3;1;Periods of sun;4;0;WSW;22;67%;71%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;NNE;16;56%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;A bit of ice;1;-2;Sun and clouds;12;5;E;12;50%;26%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A morning shower;32;24;ENE;18;71%;55%;12

Delhi, India;More clouds than sun;25;12;A passing shower;20;10;ESE;21;79%;87%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cold;7;-8;Colder;-4;-8;E;12;89%;30%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;27;16;Mostly sunny;30;17;NNW;8;46%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;13;68%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;4;-1;Spotty showers;6;0;S;28;74%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;11;1;Cloudy;11;-1;NNE;9;36%;29%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;17;11;Spotty showers;16;8;WNW;22;77%;63%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;16;13;Remaining cloudy;16;12;NNW;10;61%;35%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;21;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;16;ENE;10;86%;81%;3

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;15;61%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;-3;-4;Snow at times;-2;-3;S;21;87%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;31;23;Partly sunny;34;22;N;10;56%;13%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;19;11;Plenty of sun;18;12;NE;11;48%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny;28;21;SE;10;60%;34%;6

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;30;18;Sunshine, pleasant;30;17;SE;11;53%;7%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;21;9;Rain, becoming heavy;13;6;E;18;85%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;11;4;A thick cloud cover;7;4;ENE;11;67%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;WNW;14;76%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;31;22;Sunny and very warm;34;25;S;20;42%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;ENE;9;50%;33%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;0;0;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-2;SW;9;62%;78%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;27;14;Partly sunny;27;15;WSW;10;47%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;21;8;Cloudy;20;8;SSW;7;42%;8%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Unseasonably hot;40;24;Sunshine, summerlike;42;25;N;10;11%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;2;-2;A snow shower;1;-4;ENE;9;80%;62%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;29;24;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;17;57%;67%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;24;Cloudy;32;24;WNW;8;69%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;High clouds;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;NNE;9;34%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;20;Turning cloudy;34;22;NNE;6;63%;44%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;12;5;Showers and t-storms;11;4;ESE;15;83%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;31;26;A morning shower;32;26;SSW;9;71%;61%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;25;21;Turning sunny, nice;26;21;S;8;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;15;9;Some sun returning;13;6;NNW;16;64%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;8;0;Sunny;6;1;SSW;17;64%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;10;Cooler with a shower;16;9;ESE;12;69%;82%;1

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;32;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;SSW;10;68%;30%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;16;4;Spotty showers;8;-3;NNW;10;72%;63%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Sunshine and nice;31;26;NE;11;69%;42%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;ENE;11;80%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;25;More clouds than sun;31;24;ENE;13;65%;36%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;21;13;Nice with some sun;22;13;SE;12;53%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;22;9;Partly sunny;23;8;NNE;8;43%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;28;24;Periods of sun;29;23;E;18;66%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;-3;-6;Snow showers;-1;-5;SE;9;81%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;E;16;68%;17%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;20;15;Partly sunny;21;12;ENE;15;45%;1%;9

Montreal, Canada;Snow, then ice;1;-7;Partly sunny, colder;-4;-15;W;12;66%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;-4;-11;Partly sunny;-6;-12;SE;8;78%;15%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;N;11;49%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;30;14;Partly sunny;28;14;NE;22;52%;29%;11

New York, United States;Rain;11;6;Decreasing clouds;8;-3;NNW;15;38%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;21;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;WNW;8;62%;8%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-5;-14;Low clouds;-9;-17;NE;14;87%;33%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;6;-2;Clouds and sun, cold;4;-1;W;25;42%;33%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;-2;-3;Periods of snow;1;-6;WNW;12;72%;76%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Some glaze;-3;-11;Mostly sunny;-4;-18;W;19;64%;0%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;29;27;Spotty showers;30;26;WNW;15;77%;78%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;NNE;14;66%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thunderstorms;27;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;NE;13;73%;44%;5

Paris, France;Bit of rain, snow;7;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-2;SSW;10;52%;29%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;SSW;19;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;23;Partly sunny;34;21;ENE;16;45%;3%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy afternoon rain;32;23;Downpours;30;23;N;18;84%;98%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;20;E;12;38%;41%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;4;-1;Partly sunny;4;-3;W;11;56%;42%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;-5;-13;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-14;W;16;31%;11%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;11;A little p.m. rain;22;12;ENE;15;52%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;16;6;Partly sunny;17;7;ESE;8;76%;28%;4

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;E;11;70%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, some ice early;2;-3;Periods of sun;-1;-4;NNE;14;51%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;-3;-5;Morning snow showers;-1;-4;S;16;88%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;W;9;53%;57%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and warm;31;17;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;S;13;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;Spotty showers;13;4;SSW;12;72%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-3;Cloudy;0;-4;SSE;14;65%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;8;Partly sunny;15;8;NNE;12;64%;20%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;26;17;An afternoon shower;27;18;ENE;17;61%;67%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;27;24;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;32;66%;77%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NNE;12;73%;33%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;6;Sunny and nice;26;5;E;8;18%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;WSW;8;22%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;15;72%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;4;Clouds breaking;12;2;NE;12;62%;28%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;8;0;Mostly sunny;8;-1;SE;11;47%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Colder with flurries;-3;-9;Cold with some sun;-2;-8;NW;14;36%;15%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sunshine;7;0;NW;20;34%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;NNW;24;64%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow;2;-2;Hazy sunshine;6;-4;S;10;75%;39%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower or two;27;22;ENE;32;66%;82%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Dull and dreary;0;-1;Snow at times;3;0;SSW;17;80%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;29;21;Nice with some sun;28;22;E;17;58%;67%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;14;10;Mostly sunny;17;9;E;15;50%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;-3;-6;Snow at times;-2;-3;S;16;84%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;12;-1;High clouds;12;1;ENE;7;46%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;6;0;Not as cool;12;2;NW;13;67%;63%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;13;6;A morning shower;14;10;WNW;11;41%;88%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy, not as warm;26;14;Cloudy and cooler;18;12;N;8;71%;90%;1

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;11;6;Hazy sun, a shower;13;5;E;8;58%;84%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;11;1;Partly sunny;9;2;SW;20;35%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some glaze;-2;-6;Turning sunny;-3;-11;NNW;16;67%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;17;9;Showers around;15;9;SW;17;66%;60%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;15;6;Mainly cloudy;17;8;SW;16;62%;38%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-16;-28;Not as cold;-10;-26;N;6;78%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Sunshine;5;-2;ENE;5;43%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;5;0;Mainly cloudy;5;-1;NW;11;62%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;31;16;Sunny;30;15;E;11;39%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;-3;-6;Snow showers;-1;-4;S;15;77%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;0;-4;Morning snow showers;2;-3;W;9;90%;78%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer with rain;24;19;Partly sunny, windy;23;19;NNW;36;84%;25%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;34;19;Mostly sunny;35;21;WSW;8;52%;3%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;10;3;Mild with some sun;12;0;SE;5;62%;63%;3

