Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;89;79;A shower or two;89;79;SSW;7;82%;77%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, nice;82;57;Mostly cloudy;81;61;ENE;4;39%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and mild;63;49;Cloudy;59;46;WSW;11;72%;57%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;52;47;Partly sunny;58;45;WNW;11;62%;100%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;43;33;A passing shower;41;30;SSW;15;74%;80%;2

Anchorage, United States;Snow;36;30;Snow and rain;40;26;SSW;8;74%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;50;33;Increasing clouds;64;48;SSW;5;36%;25%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;17;-6;Cloudy and colder;11;-3;SE;6;98%;8%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;86;71;A t-storm in spots;86;64;SSE;16;60%;40%;5

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;60;46;Hazy sun;58;44;WNW;8;61%;30%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain, breezy, humid;78;70;A little a.m. rain;79;70;NNE;9;77%;89%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;74;59;Cloudy and very warm;78;57;NE;10;32%;10%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds, warm;97;71;Partly sunny, nice;92;74;ESE;10;57%;3%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;62;High clouds;85;62;ESE;6;54%;11%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny intervals;92;76;Mostly sunny;93;71;SE;9;49%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;56;45;Spotty showers;49;35;W;11;78%;72%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Partly sunny;41;19;SSW;9;17%;6%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow and rain;40;29;Mostly cloudy;43;30;ENE;4;72%;70%;2

Berlin, Germany;Snow to rain;41;31;Showers of rain/snow;38;29;WSW;8;66%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;45;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;6;65%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;81;65;Periods of sun;85;63;E;7;54%;40%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;38;31;Mostly cloudy;40;31;NW;7;78%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Bit of rain, snow;43;31;Partly sunny;40;31;SW;7;58%;26%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow, then rain;40;32;Hazy sunshine;44;29;SSE;5;69%;33%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;41;27;Afternoon rain;40;31;NW;4;69%;90%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;74;57;Mostly sunny;73;61;ENE;7;38%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;86;65;A t-storm around;86;64;W;5;39%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Colder with some sun;37;26;Mainly cloudy, cold;37;27;WNW;13;52%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;76;60;Cloudy;68;55;N;9;60%;85%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;82;66;Partly sunny;86;67;SE;12;54%;13%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;77;64;NE;5;62%;16%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Clearing;87;73;ENE;8;65%;6%;5

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;26;9;Mostly sunny, chilly;24;12;NNE;7;55%;2%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;NE;5;69%;76%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;38;33;Periods of sun;39;32;WSW;14;67%;71%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;73;62;Sunny and pleasant;73;62;NNE;10;56%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;A bit of ice;34;29;Sun and clouds;53;41;E;7;50%;26%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;90;76;A morning shower;89;75;ENE;11;71%;55%;12

Delhi, India;More clouds than sun;77;53;A passing shower;69;50;ESE;13;79%;87%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cold;44;18;Colder;24;18;E;7;89%;30%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;High clouds;81;61;Mostly sunny;87;63;NNW;5;46%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;91;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;WSW;8;68%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;39;31;Spotty showers;43;32;S;17;74%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;52;34;Cloudy;52;30;NNE;6;36%;29%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Brilliant sunshine;63;52;Spotty showers;61;47;WNW;14;77%;63%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;61;56;Remaining cloudy;61;54;NNW;6;61%;35%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;70;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;62;ENE;6;86%;81%;3

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny;86;70;E;9;61%;3%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;27;24;Snow at times;29;27;S;13;87%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;88;73;Partly sunny;94;72;N;6;56%;13%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;66;52;Plenty of sun;65;53;NE;7;48%;3%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;66;Partly sunny;82;69;SE;6;60%;34%;6

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;87;64;Sunshine, pleasant;86;62;SE;7;53%;7%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;70;48;Rain, becoming heavy;56;44;E;11;85%;100%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;52;39;A thick cloud cover;45;39;ENE;7;67%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;WNW;9;76%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;88;72;Sunny and very warm;92;77;S;12;42%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;Mostly sunny;81;58;ENE;6;50%;33%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;32;31;A bit of a.m. snow;39;28;SW;5;62%;78%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning cloudy;80;57;Partly sunny;80;58;WSW;7;47%;2%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;70;46;Cloudy;68;46;SSW;4;42%;8%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Unseasonably hot;105;75;Sunshine, summerlike;107;76;N;6;11%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;36;29;A snow shower;33;24;ENE;6;80%;62%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;More sun than clouds;85;76;A shower in spots;85;73;ENE;11;57%;67%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;75;Cloudy;89;75;WNW;5;69%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;High clouds;83;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;64;NNE;6;34%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;67;Turning cloudy;93;71;NNE;4;63%;44%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;53;41;Showers and t-storms;52;39;ESE;9;83%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;88;79;A morning shower;89;79;SSW;5;71%;61%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;78;69;Turning sunny, nice;78;69;S;5;75%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;59;48;Some sun returning;55;42;NNW;10;64%;27%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;46;31;Sunny;43;34;SSW;11;64%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;51;Cooler with a shower;61;49;ESE;7;69%;82%;1

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;89;77;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;SSW;6;68%;30%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;60;39;Spotty showers;46;27;NNW;6;72%;63%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;80;Sunshine and nice;88;80;NE;7;69%;42%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;76;Couple of t-storms;84;75;ENE;7;80%;82%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;87;76;More clouds than sun;87;75;ENE;8;65%;36%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;70;56;Nice with some sun;72;55;SE;8;53%;3%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;72;48;Partly sunny;73;46;NNE;5;43%;44%;6

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;83;75;Periods of sun;84;74;E;11;66%;30%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow, cold;28;22;Snow showers;30;22;SE;5;81%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;84;77;Mostly sunny, nice;86;77;E;10;68%;17%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;68;59;Partly sunny;69;53;ENE;9;45%;1%;9

Montreal, Canada;Snow, then ice;33;19;Partly sunny, colder;25;5;W;8;66%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon flurries;25;11;Partly sunny;22;11;SE;5;78%;15%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;N;7;49%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;85;57;Partly sunny;82;57;NE;14;52%;29%;11

New York, United States;Rain;52;42;Decreasing clouds;46;26;NNW;10;38%;6%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;High clouds;70;49;Mostly cloudy;64;47;WNW;5;62%;8%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;24;8;Low clouds;16;1;NE;9;87%;33%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;43;29;Clouds and sun, cold;40;30;W;15;42%;33%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow and ice;29;26;Periods of snow;33;21;WNW;7;72%;76%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Some glaze;27;13;Mostly sunny;24;-1;W;12;64%;0%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;85;80;Spotty showers;86;79;WNW;10;77%;78%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;NNE;9;66%;30%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Thunderstorms;81;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;NE;8;73%;44%;5

Paris, France;Bit of rain, snow;45;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;28;SSW;7;52%;29%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;88;65;Plenty of sunshine;87;62;SSW;12;43%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;73;Partly sunny;93;70;ENE;10;45%;3%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy afternoon rain;90;74;Downpours;87;73;N;11;84%;98%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny;92;68;E;8;38%;41%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;40;31;Partly sunny;39;27;W;7;56%;42%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder;24;8;Mostly sunny, cold;24;7;W;10;31%;11%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;52;A little p.m. rain;72;54;ENE;9;52%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;61;43;Partly sunny;62;44;ESE;5;76%;28%;4

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;E;7;70%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow, some ice early;35;26;Periods of sun;30;25;NNE;9;51%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;27;23;Morning snow showers;31;25;S;10;88%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;92;78;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;W;5;53%;57%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and warm;88;62;Mostly sunny and hot;92;66;S;8;12%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;53;34;Spotty showers;56;39;SSW;8;72%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;28;26;Cloudy;31;25;SSE;9;65%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;59;47;Partly sunny;59;46;NNE;7;64%;20%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Periods of sun;80;62;An afternoon shower;80;65;ENE;11;61%;67%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;81;75;A shower or two;81;73;ENE;20;66%;77%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;NNE;8;73%;33%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;42;Sunny and nice;80;41;E;5;18%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;WSW;5;22%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny;80;68;N;9;72%;55%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;59;40;Clouds breaking;54;36;NE;8;62%;28%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;46;32;Mostly sunny;46;30;SE;7;47%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Colder with flurries;27;15;Cold with some sun;29;17;NW;9;36%;15%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;46;30;Plenty of sunshine;45;32;NW;13;34%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;89;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;NNW;15;64%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and snow;36;29;Hazy sunshine;42;24;S;6;75%;39%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;72;A shower or two;81;72;ENE;20;66%;82%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Dull and dreary;33;30;Snow at times;38;32;SSW;10;80%;88%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;84;71;Nice with some sun;82;71;E;11;58%;67%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;57;51;Mostly sunny;63;49;E;9;50%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;26;21;Snow at times;28;26;S;10;84%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;54;30;High clouds;53;33;ENE;4;46%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;43;33;Not as cool;53;36;NW;8;67%;63%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;56;43;A morning shower;56;50;WNW;7;41%;88%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy, not as warm;79;58;Cloudy and cooler;64;54;N;5;71%;90%;1

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;51;43;Hazy sun, a shower;55;41;E;5;58%;84%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;51;33;Partly sunny;49;35;SW;13;35%;2%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some glaze;29;21;Turning sunny;27;12;NNW;10;67%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;62;48;Showers around;60;48;SW;10;66%;60%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;58;43;Mainly cloudy;63;47;SW;10;62%;38%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;3;-18;Not as cold;14;-16;N;4;78%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;44;26;Sunshine;41;28;ENE;3;43%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;41;31;Mainly cloudy;41;30;NW;7;62%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, pleasant;87;61;Sunny;85;58;E;7;39%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;27;21;Snow showers;30;24;S;9;77%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;33;26;Morning snow showers;36;27;W;6;90%;78%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer with rain;75;66;Partly sunny, windy;74;66;NNW;22;84%;25%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;94;66;Mostly sunny;95;70;WSW;5;52%;3%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;50;37;Mild with some sun;53;33;SE;3;62%;63%;3

