NKorea political princess heading home after whirlwind visit

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — A high-level North Korean delegation led by youthful political princess is expected to head home after a whirlwind three-day visit in South Korea where they took their place among the world leaders at the Olympics and tossed a diplomatic offer to the South.

Kim Yo Jong and the other North Korean officials are set to fly back to Pyongyang on Sunday night aboard leader Kim Jong Un's private jet. It comes a day after they delivered Kim Jong Un's hopes for a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim Yo Jong is an increasingly prominent figure in her brother's government. She's the first member of the North's ruling family to visit the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.