Police: Man with knife kills 1, injures 12 at Beijing mall

BEIJING (AP) — Police in Beijing say a 35-year-old man with a personal grievance attacked 13 people with a knife in a busy shopping mall in the city, killing one.

In a brief statement, the city's Public Security Bureau said the 12 other victims in Sunday's attack suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police provided only the man's surname, Zhu, and said he confessed to the authorities that he carried out the attack at Joy City, a mall in Beijing's Xidan district, to "vent his personal discontent."

Because Chinese law tightly restricts the sale and possession of firearms, mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.

Perpetrators of similar attacks in the past have been described as mentally ill or bearing grudges against society.