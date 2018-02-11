Turkish military says another soldier killed in Syria

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish military has announced the death of another soldier in Ankara's operation against a Syrian Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

Sunday's announcement brings to 31 the number of Turkish soldiers killed since the operation against the Syrian Kurdish militia started on Jan. 20 with Ankara's cross-border incursion into the enclave of Afrin. Saturday was the deadliest single day for Turkey, with 11 Turkish soldiers killed.

The military's statement says the soldier died in clashes with the Syrian Kurdish group known as the People's Protection Units, or YPG. Turkey considers the YPG to be "terrorists" and claims it is linked to an outlawed Kurdish insurgent group operating within Turkey's own borders.

Also on Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a Turkish military helicopter was "downed" in the Afrin operation.