Norway's Krueger wins gold in skiathlon after early crash

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Simen Hegstad Krueger crashed and fell on the first lap, and even that couldn't stop him from winning Olympic gold.

The 24-year-old Norwegian completed an amazing comeback to win the men's 30-kilometer cross-country skiathlon Sunday at the Pyeongchang Games.

After Krueger crossed the line in 1 hour, 16 minutes, 20 seconds, he looked to the heavens and repeatedly pumped his fists in the air.

Just seconds after the mass start began and with skiers still bottled up in lines, Krueger appeared to slip in mid-stride and his right ski came out from under him, causing him to fall to the ground. The two skiers directly behind him — Andrey Larkov and Denis Spitsov, Russians competing under the Olympic flag — couldn't stop and toppled over him in a heap.

Norway swept the podium with Martin Johnsrud Sundby taking silver and Hans Christer Holund earning bronze.

Spitsov also recovered from the fall and nearly medaled, finishing in fourth place.

