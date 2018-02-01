Contemporary indigenous music exhibition opens in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Contemporary Indigenous Music Exhibition opened at Taitung’s National Museum of Prehistory on Friday, Feb. 9.

The exhibition is entitled “The Solace of Music: Shared Memories of Contemporary Taiwanese Indigenous Songs” and will run until March 8.

The exhibition provides a unique collection of musical records, posters and other items charting the development of indigenous music and musicians from the colonial period to the present day.

The exhibition is an excellent opportunity to learn about the recent historical experience of Taiwan’s indigenous communities through their music.



The exhibition’s opening event event included live performances from notable indigenous Taiwanese musicians like Hu Te-fu (胡德夫), Chen Ming-jen (陳明仁) and Lu Ching-tzu (盧靜子), reports Liberty Times.



There are over 200 records, cassettes and CDs available to view, with listening stations available for much of the collection. Some of the records on display are rare collectibles dating as far back as the colonial period.



The musical exhibition is intended to give visitors a better understanding of the social issues and hardship that indigenous communities have faced in Taiwanese society through the 20th century to the present day.