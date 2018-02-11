Israeli minister says strikes sent clear message to Iran

In this image made from video provided by Yehunda Pinto, the wreckage of a jet is seen on fire near Harduf, northern Israel, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018.
Lebanese army soldiers patrol close to the scene where a missile, which according to the Lebanon national news agency appears to be part of a Syrian a
Smoke rises from a missile, which according to the Lebanon national news agency appears to be part of a Syrian air defense missile targeting an Israel
Lebanese army soldiers and U.N peacekeepers stand guard at the scene where a missile, which according to the Lebanon national news agency appears to b
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's minister of intelligence says that by striking key Iranian sites in Syria, Israel has sent a clear message to Iran that it won't tolerate an Iranian military foothold on its doorstep.
Israel Katz said on Sunday it will take the Iranians time to "digest, understand and ask how Israel knew how to hit those sites."
After shooting down an Iranian drone that infiltrated its airspace, Israel launched a widespread offensive on Saturday in Syria. The military says it hit four Iranian positions and eight Syrian sites, causing significant damage.
Israel has recently issued several stern warnings about the increased Iranian involvement along its borders with Syria and Lebanon.
Israel also says it destroyed the Syrian military's main command and control bunker in its most devastating assault there in decades.