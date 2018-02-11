The Latest: US concerned over Syria escalation, backs Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the escalation between Israel and Syria and Israel's offensive against Iranian targets in Syria (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

The United States has backed Israel and expressed deep concern over the latest escalation following Israel's downing of an infiltrating Iranian drone and striking of Iranian targets deep in Syria.

Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman, said late on Saturday that the U.S. "strongly supports Israel's sovereign right to defend itself."

Nauert says that "Iran's calculated escalation of threat and its ambition to project its power and dominance, places all the people of the? region — from Yemen to Lebanon — at risk."

She says ?the "U.S. continues to push back on the totality of Iran's malign activities in the region and calls for an end to Iranian behavior that threatens peace and stability."

___

9:10 a.m.

Israel's minister of intelligence says that by striking key Iranian sites in Syria, Israel has sent a clear message to Iran that it won't tolerate an Iranian military foothold on its doorstep.

Israel Katz said on Sunday it will take the Iranians time to "digest, understand and ask how Israel knew how to hit those sites."

After shooting down an Iranian drone that infiltrated its airspace, Israel launched a widespread offensive on Saturday in Syria. The military says it hit four Iranian positions and eight Syrian sites, causing significant damage.

Israel has recently issued several stern warnings about the increased Iranian involvement along its borders with Syria and Lebanon.

Israel also says it destroyed the Syrian military's main command and control bunker in its most devastating assault there in decades.