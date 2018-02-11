South Korea's Jiyai Shin wins Canberra Classic

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin of South Korea shot an 8-under 64 Sunday to win the Canberra Classic by six shots from top-ranked Australian Minjee Lee.

Shin finished with a three-round total of 197, 19 under par at Royal Canberra, where she also won the Australian Open in 2013.

Lee, chasing back-to-back victories after winning last week's Vic Open, started the last day with a three shot lead after a career-best 9-under 63 on Saturday. But four bogeys between the fourth and ninth holes cost her dearly and she finished with a 1-over 73.

Lee held onto outright second place at 13 under, a shot ahead of the Netherlands' Ann van Dam who finished a further shot ahead of Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden.

Shin began her victory charge with five birdies on the front nine.

Players will now set their sights on the Women's Australian Open which begins at Adelaide's Kooyonga Golf Club on Thursday and will feature Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn and So Yeon Ryu who all held the world No. 1 ranking in 2017.