Taiwanese doctors offer telehealth services to compatriot businessmen in Thailand

BANGKOK (CNA) -- Taiwanese doctors from Changhua Christian Hospital visited Thailand on Saturday to promote telehealth services for Thailand-based Taiwanese businessmen and medical industry exchanges between the two countries, according to a statement from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Thailand.



Invited by TECO, the doctors will host three seminars on telehealth services, which involve the distribution of health-related services and information via telecommunication technologies, and providing 500 Thailand-based local businessmen with two years of services free of charge.



The seminars focus primarily on preventative measures for diabetes, high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high blood lipids, all common health issues for middle-aged people.



Taiwanese businesswoman Kuo Hsiu-min (郭修敏) is hoping that everyone will take advantage of the free service to improve their health.



They should also be adjusting their lifestyles and undergoing periodic medical exams in an effort to prioritize their health, Kuo said.



In addition to the seminars, the team of doctors will also meet with staff from Bangkok Dusit Medical Services hospital to engage in exchanges on advanced medical technology and practices, Taiwan's representative to Thailand Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) said.