Iranian-Canadian dies in custody in Tehran after crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Activists and a family member say an Iranian-Canadian university professor has died while in custody in Tehran, the latest suspicious death of a detainee after a crackdown on dissent following nationwide protests.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran on Sunday identified the man as 63-year-old Kavous Seyed-Emami, a professor of sociology at Imam Sadeq University in Tehran and the managing director of the Persian Heritage Wildlife Foundation.

The professor's son, musician Ramin Seyed-Emami who performs under the stage name King Raam, also wrote on Instagram that his father had died following his Jan. 24 arrest.

Global Affairs Canada, the country's Foreign Ministry, said it was aware of reports of Seyed-Emami's death.

Iranian state media and officials did not immediately report Seyed-Emami's death.