Philipp Plein takes NY Fashion Week on snowy spaceship ride

NEW YORK (AP) — Provocateur Philipp Plein descended on New York Fashion Week with a giant spaceship that delivered model Irina Shayk to a giant transformer.

The German designer is known for splashy shows and splashy clothes. He filled a huge industrial space in Brooklyn on Saturday with fake snow. There was a wall of silvery rock formations, a couple of roaring motorcycles and Migos to entertain his crowd. But spaceship Plein was the true star of the show. It made its way down from the ceiling with jets smoking, lights flashing and really, really loud sound effects.

As for the clothes, the German designer showed mostly skiwear adorned generously with his name, along with some Playboy logos.

Last season, Plein put Dita Von Teese in a liquid-filled martini glass for a striptease.