|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|17
|.702
|Toronto
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Philadelphia
|28
|25
|.528
|9½
|New York
|23
|33
|.411
|16
|Brooklyn
|19
|38
|.333
|20½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Miami
|30
|26
|.536
|2
|Charlotte
|23
|32
|.418
|8½
|Orlando
|18
|37
|.327
|13½
|Atlanta
|17
|39
|.304
|15
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Milwaukee
|31
|24
|.564
|1½
|Indiana
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Detroit
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|Chicago
|19
|36
|.345
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|13
|.759
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|22
|.614
|7½
|New Orleans
|29
|26
|.527
|12½
|Memphis
|18
|36
|.333
|23
|Dallas
|18
|38
|.321
|24
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|24
|.586
|—
|Portland
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Oklahoma City
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Denver
|30
|26
|.536
|3
|Utah
|27
|28
|.491
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|43
|13
|.768
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|28
|26
|.519
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|32
|.418
|19½
|Sacramento
|17
|37
|.315
|25
|Phoenix
|18
|39
|.316
|25½
___
|Friday's Games
L.A. Clippers 108, Detroit 95
Philadelphia 100, New Orleans 82
Cleveland 123, Atlanta 107
Indiana 97, Boston 91
Houston 130, Denver 104
Miami 91, Milwaukee 85
Utah 106, Charlotte 94
Chicago 114, Minnesota 113
Portland 118, Sacramento 100
|Saturday's Games
New Orleans 138, Brooklyn 128, 2OT
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 104
Philadelphia 112, L.A. Clippers 98
Washington 101, Chicago 90
Dallas 130, L.A. Lakers 123
Golden State 122, San Antonio 105
Denver 123, Phoenix 113
|Sunday's Games
Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.
|Monday's Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m.