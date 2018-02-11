  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/11 11:53
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 40 17 .702
Toronto 38 16 .704
Philadelphia 28 25 .528
New York 23 33 .411 16
Brooklyn 19 38 .333 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 24 .571
Miami 30 26 .536 2
Charlotte 23 32 .418
Orlando 18 37 .327 13½
Atlanta 17 39 .304 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 32 22 .593
Milwaukee 31 24 .564
Indiana 31 25 .554 2
Detroit 27 27 .500 5
Chicago 19 36 .345 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 13 .759
San Antonio 35 22 .614
New Orleans 29 26 .527 12½
Memphis 18 36 .333 23
Dallas 18 38 .321 24
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 34 24 .586
Portland 31 25 .554 2
Oklahoma City 31 25 .554 2
Denver 29 26 .527
Utah 27 28 .491
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 43 13 .768
L.A. Clippers 28 26 .519 14
L.A. Lakers 23 32 .418 19½
Phoenix 18 38 .321 25
Sacramento 17 37 .315 25

___

Friday's Games

L.A. Clippers 108, Detroit 95

Philadelphia 100, New Orleans 82

Cleveland 123, Atlanta 107

Indiana 97, Boston 91

Houston 130, Denver 104

Miami 91, Milwaukee 85

Utah 106, Charlotte 94

Chicago 114, Minnesota 113

Portland 118, Sacramento 100

Saturday's Games

New Orleans 138, Brooklyn 128, 2OT

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 104

Philadelphia 112, L.A. Clippers 98

Washington 101, Chicago 90

Dallas 130, L.A. Lakers 123

Golden State 122, San Antonio 105

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m.