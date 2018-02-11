|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|55
|38
|14
|3
|79
|198
|145
|Boston
|53
|33
|12
|8
|74
|175
|128
|Toronto
|57
|33
|19
|5
|71
|188
|159
|Washington
|54
|32
|17
|5
|69
|169
|156
|Pittsburgh
|56
|30
|22
|4
|64
|172
|170
|New Jersey
|54
|27
|19
|8
|62
|160
|165
|Philadelphia
|54
|26
|19
|9
|61
|157
|158
|Carolina
|56
|26
|21
|9
|61
|151
|166
|Columbus
|55
|28
|23
|4
|60
|147
|155
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|191
|207
|N.Y. Rangers
|55
|26
|24
|5
|57
|161
|171
|Florida
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|147
|167
|Detroit
|53
|21
|23
|9
|51
|142
|161
|Montreal
|55
|22
|26
|7
|51
|144
|172
|Ottawa
|54
|19
|26
|9
|47
|144
|188
|Buffalo
|55
|16
|29
|10
|42
|128
|180
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|54
|36
|14
|4
|76
|186
|148
|Nashville
|54
|33
|12
|9
|75
|169
|140
|Winnipeg
|55
|32
|14
|9
|73
|178
|148
|St. Louis
|57
|34
|20
|3
|71
|166
|143
|Dallas
|56
|33
|19
|4
|70
|175
|145
|Los Angeles
|55
|30
|20
|5
|65
|159
|133
|Minnesota
|54
|29
|19
|6
|64
|162
|156
|San Jose
|54
|28
|18
|8
|64
|156
|150
|Calgary
|55
|28
|19
|8
|64
|156
|157
|Anaheim
|56
|27
|19
|10
|64
|158
|161
|Colorado
|53
|29
|20
|4
|62
|168
|156
|Chicago
|54
|24
|22
|8
|56
|157
|152
|Edmonton
|53
|23
|26
|4
|50
|148
|171
|Vancouver
|55
|21
|28
|6
|48
|141
|180
|Arizona
|54
|13
|32
|9
|35
|126
|189
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Washington 4, Columbus 2
N.Y. Islanders 7, Detroit 6, OT
N.Y. Rangers 4, Calgary 3
Los Angeles 3, Florida 1
Carolina 4, Vancouver 1
St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 2
Dallas 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO
Anaheim 3, Edmonton 2
|Saturday's Games
Buffalo 4, Boston 2
Columbus 6, New Jersey 1
Nashville 3, Montreal 2, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 3
Toronto 6, Ottawa 3
Colorado at Carolina, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.