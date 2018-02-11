All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 54 37 14 3 77 194 142 18-5-1 19-9-2 9-3-1 Boston 53 33 12 8 74 175 128 18-7-4 15-5-4 12-2-2 Toronto 57 33 19 5 71 188 159 17-8-2 16-11-3 7-5-1 Washington 54 32 17 5 69 169 156 20-8-1 12-9-4 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 56 30 22 4 64 172 170 20-7-1 10-15-3 11-5-0 New Jersey 54 27 19 8 62 160 165 15-9-3 12-10-5 7-7-1 Philadelphia 54 26 19 9 61 157 158 14-9-5 12-10-4 6-4-4 Columbus 55 28 23 4 60 147 155 17-10-1 11-13-3 9-8-2 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 191 207 15-8-4 12-15-2 8-7-1 Carolina 55 25 21 9 59 148 165 13-9-5 12-12-4 6-5-4 N.Y. Rangers 55 26 24 5 57 161 171 18-10-3 8-14-2 7-6-3 Florida 52 23 23 6 52 147 167 13-9-3 10-14-3 8-4-1 Detroit 53 21 23 9 51 142 161 11-11-7 10-12-2 6-11-2 Montreal 55 22 26 7 51 144 172 14-10-6 8-16-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 54 19 26 9 47 144 188 12-11-5 7-15-4 5-10-3 Buffalo 55 16 29 10 42 128 180 7-15-4 9-14-6 4-6-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 54 36 14 4 76 186 148 19-3-2 17-11-2 13-1-1 Nashville 54 33 12 9 75 169 140 18-5-3 15-7-6 10-4-2 Winnipeg 55 32 14 9 73 178 148 20-4-2 12-10-7 8-6-2 St. Louis 57 34 20 3 71 166 143 19-11-0 15-9-3 9-5-1 Dallas 56 33 19 4 70 175 145 20-8-1 13-11-3 9-10-0 Los Angeles 54 30 19 5 65 156 129 14-9-3 16-10-2 8-9-3 Minnesota 54 29 19 6 64 162 156 18-4-5 11-15-1 9-9-0 San Jose 54 28 18 8 64 156 150 14-8-3 14-10-5 12-3-3 Calgary 55 28 19 8 64 156 157 13-13-3 15-6-5 8-6-3 Anaheim 56 27 19 10 64 158 161 15-9-3 12-10-7 9-5-5 Colorado 53 29 20 4 62 168 156 19-7-1 10-13-3 7-8-1 Chicago 54 24 22 8 56 157 152 12-12-3 12-10-5 6-8-2 Edmonton 53 23 26 4 50 148 171 12-13-2 11-13-2 10-4-0 Vancouver 55 21 28 6 48 141 180 10-14-3 11-14-3 5-9-1 Arizona 54 13 32 9 35 126 189 6-16-3 7-16-6 1-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 7, Detroit 6, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Calgary 3

Los Angeles 3, Florida 1

Carolina 4, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 2

Dallas 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Anaheim 3, Edmonton 2

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Boston 2

Columbus 6, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Montreal 2, SO

Toronto 6, Ottawa 3

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.