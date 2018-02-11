Sunday's Olympic Snowboard Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's Slopestyle
|(Start position in parentheses)
|After Run 1
1. (9) Carlos Garcia Knight, New Zealand, 78.60.
2. (11) Marcus Kleveland, Norway, 77.76.
3. (10) Marc McMorris, Canada, 75.30.
4. (3) Torgeir Bergrem, Norway, 58.80.
5. (12) Maxence Parrot, Canada, 45.13.
6. (6) Staale Sandbech, Norway, 44.81.
7. (8) Redmond Gerard, United States, 43.33.
8. (1) Niklas Mattsson, Sweden, 38.43.
9. (4) Tyler Nicholson, Canada, 36.18.
10. (7) Sebastien Toutant, Canada, 33.66.
11. (2) Seppe Smits, Belgium, 31.11.
NR. (5) Mons Roysland, Norway, DNS.
|After Run 2
1. (10) Marc McMorris, Canada, (75.30; 85.20) 85.20.
2. (6) Staale Sandbech, Norway, (44.81; 81.01) 81.01.
3. (9) Carlos Garcia Knight, New Zealand, (78.60; 52.98) 78.60.
4. (11) Marcus Kleveland, Norway, (77.76; 43.71) 77.76.
5. (4) Tyler Nicholson, Canada, (36.18; 76.41) 76.41.
6. (3) Torgeir Bergrem, Norway, (58.80; 75.80) 75.80.
7. (1) Niklas Mattsson, Sweden, (38.43; 74.71) 74.71.
8. (2) Seppe Smits, Belgium, (31.11; 69.03) 69.03.
9. (7) Sebastien Toutant, Canada, (33.66; 57.23) 57.23.
10. (12) Maxence Parrot, Canada, (45.13; 49.48) 49.48.
11. (8) Redmond Gerard, United States, (43.33; 46.40) 46.40.
|After Run 3
1. (8) Redmond Gerard, United States, (43.33; 46.4; 87.16) 87.16.
2. (12) Maxence Parrot, Canada, (45.13; 49.48; 86.00). 86.00.
3. (10) Marc McMorris, Canada, (75.3; 85.20; 60.88) 85.20.
4. (6) Staale Sandbech, Norway, (44.81; 81.01, 38.13) 81.01.
5. (9) Carlos Garcia Knight, New Zealand, (78.60; 52.98; 24.35) 78.60.
6. (11) Marcus Kleveland, Norway, (77.76; 43.71; 37.18) 77.76.
7. (4) Tyler Nicholson, Canada, (36.18; 76.41; 76.15) 76.41.
8. (3) Torgeir Bergrem, Norway, (58.80; 75.80; 60.03) 75.80.
9. (1) Niklas Mattsson, Sweden, (38.43; 74.71; 42.48) 74.71.
10. (2) Seppe Smits, Belgium, (31.11; 69.03; 66.18) 69.03.
11. (7) Sebastien Toutant, Canada, (33.66; 57.23; 61.08) 61.08.
