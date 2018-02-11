All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 54 37 14 3 77 194 142 Boston 53 33 12 8 74 175 128 Washington 54 32 17 5 69 169 156 Toronto 56 32 19 5 69 182 156 Pittsburgh 56 30 22 4 64 172 170 New Jersey 53 27 18 8 62 159 159 Philadelphia 54 26 19 9 61 157 158 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 191 207 Carolina 55 25 21 9 59 148 165 Columbus 54 27 23 4 58 141 154 N.Y. Rangers 55 26 24 5 57 161 171 Florida 52 23 23 6 52 147 167 Detroit 53 21 23 9 51 142 161 Montreal 54 22 26 6 50 142 169 Ottawa 53 19 25 9 47 141 182 Buffalo 55 16 29 10 42 128 180 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 54 36 14 4 76 186 148 Nashville 53 32 12 9 73 166 138 Winnipeg 55 32 14 9 73 178 148 St. Louis 57 34 20 3 71 166 143 Dallas 56 33 19 4 70 175 145 Los Angeles 54 30 19 5 65 156 129 Minnesota 54 29 19 6 64 162 156 San Jose 54 28 18 8 64 156 150 Calgary 55 28 19 8 64 156 157 Anaheim 56 27 19 10 64 158 161 Colorado 53 29 20 4 62 168 156 Chicago 54 24 22 8 56 157 152 Edmonton 53 23 26 4 50 148 171 Vancouver 55 21 28 6 48 141 180 Arizona 54 13 32 9 35 126 189

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Columbus 2

N.Y. Islanders 7, Detroit 6, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Calgary 3

Los Angeles 3, Florida 1

Carolina 4, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 2

Dallas 4, Pittsburgh 3, SO

Anaheim 3, Edmonton 2

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Boston 2

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Calgary at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.