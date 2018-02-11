  1. Home
Antetokounmpo, Terry lead Bucks over Magic

By DICK SCANLON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/11 10:47

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Jonathon Simmons (17) during the first half of an

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sean Kilpatrick (9) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Ma

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry (3) celebrates after a score by teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game agai

Orlando Magic guard Shelvin Mack (7) goes up for a shot in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball g

Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel signals to a player during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Feb. 10

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sean Kilpatrick (9) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14), forward Marreese Speights and guard S

Orlando Magic guard Mario Hezonja (8) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Feb. 10

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) looks to pass the ball to center Tyler Zeller (44) as Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (25), center Khem Bir

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and Jason Terry came off the bench to score 11 points in the second half in the Milwaukee Bucks' 111-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

A couple of 3-pointers by the 40-year-old Terry put the Bucks ahead to stay late in the third quarter, although the game stayed close until Antetokounmpo's three-point play made it 107-100 with 45.7 seconds left. Milwaukee stayed ahead by hitting 13 of 20 shots in the fourth quarter, winning for the eighth time in 10 games.

Mario Hezonja led Orlando with 23 points. Evan Fournier added 20, and Shelvin Mack had 19.

Khris Middleton had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee.

The Bucks (31-24) won for the sixth straight time in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Magic missed 14 straight 3-point shots and saw their three-game winning streak broken.

Mack made all six of his shots in the first half, including a couple of 3-pointers, in leading Orlando to a 54-50 halftime lead.

Hezonja scored nine of Orlando's first 11 points, and a couple of free throws by D.J. Augustin with 3:31 left in the second quarter gave the Magic a nine-point lead, the biggest for either team until the Bucks matched it in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Bucks: C John Henson did not play because of a sore right hamstring. ... F Jabari Parker, who has played 71 minutes in four games since returning from a knee injury, was inactive for the second game of a back-to-back. ... The Bucks are 9-3 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Magic: Four days after scoring a career-high 34 points against Cleveland, F Jonathon Simmons had nine on 4-for-14 shooting. ... F Aaron Gordon (seven games, strained left hip flexor) and C Nikola Vucevic (21 games, fractured left hand) are expected to return soon. ... Orlando has not won four straight since December 2015.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Magic: At Chicago on Monday night.