Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Feb. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Kim invites Moon to visit N. Korea

@China Times: Stacked bodies of son, parents from China recovered in Hualien

​@Liberty Times: Cost of boxed meals for police raised to NT$100

@Apple Daily: 18 killed, 62 injured in Hong Kong bus accident

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks seen likely to become bellwetherafter market re-opens after Lunar New Year

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks seen likely to lead market after LunarNew Year

@Taipei Times: Lai 'supports' legislature move