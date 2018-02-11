Sunday's Olympic Curling Sums

|Mixed Doubles
|Game 25
|China
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|—9
|Norway
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—3
|China
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 78.
Wang Rui, Shots: 12, Points: 37, Percentage: 77.
Ba Dexin, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.
|Norway
Team Shots: 30, Team Points: 77, Team Percentage: 64.
Magnus Nedregotten, Shots: 18, Points: 46, Percentage: 64.
Kristin Skaslien, Shots: 12, Points: 31, Percentage: 65.
|Game 26
|United States
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—5
|Finland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|—7
|United States
Team Shots: 38, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 75.
Becca Hamilton, Shots: 14, Points: 42, Percentage: 75.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.
|Finland
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 115, Team Percentage: 72.
Tomi Rantamaeki, Shots: 24, Points: 72, Percentage: 75.
Oona Kauste, Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.
|Game 27
|South Korea
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—3
|Canada
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—8
|South Korea
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 83, Team Percentage: 53.
Lee Kijeong, Shots: 24, Points: 52, Percentage: 54.
Jang Hyeji, Shots: 15, Points: 31, Percentage: 52.
|Canada
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 127, Team Percentage: 79.
Kaitlyn Lawes, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.
John Morris, Shots: 24, Points: 77, Percentage: 80.
|Game 28
|OA Russia
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—8
|Switzerland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|—9
|Olympic Athlete from Russia
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 112, Team Percentage: 70.
Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, Shots: 17, Points: 44, Percentage: 65.
Anastasia Bryzgalova, Shots: 23, Points: 68, Percentage: 74.
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 108, Team Percentage: 68.
Jenny Perret, Shots: 16, Points: 42, Percentage: 66.
Martin Rios, Shots: 24, Points: 66, Percentage: 69.